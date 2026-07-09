Amazon's plan to build a massive fulfillment warehouse on the former Atlantic City Race Course property in Mays Landing is generating plenty of excitement, but it's also sparking questions across South Jersey.

Soon after news of the project spread, Facebook comment sections filled with residents wondering whether the warehouse could eventually be converted into a data center.

The concern isn't coming out of nowhere. As more data centers have been proposed across New Jersey, many residents have become increasingly vocal about their potential impact, including the higher energy demand, increased water use, and added pressure on local infrastructure as a whole.

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What township officials are saying

Hamilton Township (Atlantic County) recently approved a long-term tax agreement that clears the way for Amazon's nearly 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center on the long-vacant racetrack property. Officials expect the project to bring hundreds of construction jobs and about 750 permanent positions.

Township leaders also addressed the online speculation, making it clear that the redevelopment agreement is specifically for a fulfillment warehouse at the Mays Landing location. They said the tax incentive is tied to that use, meaning a conversion to a data center would not comply with the agreement and would put those financial incentives at risk.

The conversation isn't going away

For now, Amazon's plans remain unchanged. The project is moving forward as a fulfillment warehouse, not a data center.

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Still, the online reaction shows just how much public sentiment around large-scale developments has shifted. For many South Jersey residents, the announcement wasn't just about Amazon taking over the former racetrack… it was about making sure the project stays exactly what was promised.

What the Atlantic City Race Course in Mays Landing looks like today A look at the 77-year-old track, which has been closed for almost a decade.

NOTE: all pictures were legally taken from an adjacent property. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman