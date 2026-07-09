If your ideal summer weekend includes buttery lobster, a glass of local wine, and live music under the sun, Bellview Winery has your plans covered next month. I cannot WAIT for this.

The popular Bellview Winery Seafood Festival returns Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, bringing two days of fresh seafood, award-winning wines, shopping, and live entertainment to one of South Jersey's favorite wineries. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in Landisville.

A Summer Tradition Returns to Bellview Winery

Every summer, thousands of visitors make the trip to Bellview Winery for one of the region's tastiest festivals, and it's easy to see why. Seafood vendors will be serving everything from lobster and shrimp to crab cakes and other coastal favorites, making it easy to build your dream seafood feast.

Pair it with one of Bellview Winery's locally made wines, sangria, or wine slushies, then settle in for an afternoon that feels like the perfect South Jersey summer escape.

More Than Just Great Seafood

The seafood festival isn't only about what's on your plate. Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy live music while browsing local artisan and craft vendors, creating the kind of laid-back atmosphere that's perfect for a date, a family outing, or meeting up with friends.

Planning to spend the day? Bringing lawn chairs or a pop-up tent is encouraged so you can relax between bites, sip your favorite wine, and soak in the live entertainment.

READ MORE: 11 Terrible Grilling Habits That Can Ruin Your NJ Summer Barbecue

One of South Jersey's Can't-Miss Summer Festivals

Whether you're a longtime Bellview fan or simply looking for a fun August weekend adventure, the Seafood Festival continues to be one of South Jersey's signature summer events.

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Come hungry, grab a glass of wine, and enjoy a weekend filled with great food, local shopping, and plenty of summer vibes.

25 Best NJ Towns For Seafood, Ranked From fresh lobster and oysters to legendary crab houses and dockside seafood shacks, these New Jersey towns are famous for incredible seafood. We ranked 25 NJ towns where seafood is more than just a meal. It’s part of the local culture. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan