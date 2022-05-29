NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/29

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature 67° - 77° Winds From the South

6 - 12 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:18pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:54a Low

Sun 1:53p High

Sun 8:08p Low

Mon 2:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:28a Low

Sun 1:17p High

Sun 7:42p Low

Mon 2:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:42a Low

Sun 1:29p High

Sun 7:56p Low

Mon 2:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:24a Low

Sun 1:21p High

Sun 7:38p Low

Mon 2:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:07a High

Sun 11:34a Low

Sun 5:58p High

Sun 11:48p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:48a Low

Sun 1:51p High

Sun 8:04p Low

Mon 2:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:41a High

Sun 10:41a Low

Sun 5:32p High

Sun 10:55p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:27a Low

Sun 2:16p High

Sun 8:46p Low

Mon 3:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:34a Low

Sun 1:28p High

Sun 7:51p Low

Mon 2:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:57a Low

Sun 1:47p High

Sun 8:16p Low

Mon 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:42a Low

Sun 1:33p High

Sun 8:00p Low

Mon 2:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:45a Low

Sun 2:28p High

Sun 9:01p Low

Mon 3:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

