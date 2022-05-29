NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 5/29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:54a
|Low
Sun 1:53p
|High
Sun 8:08p
|Low
Mon 2:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:28a
|Low
Sun 1:17p
|High
Sun 7:42p
|Low
Mon 2:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:42a
|Low
Sun 1:29p
|High
Sun 7:56p
|Low
Mon 2:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:24a
|Low
Sun 1:21p
|High
Sun 7:38p
|Low
Mon 2:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:07a
|High
Sun 11:34a
|Low
Sun 5:58p
|High
Sun 11:48p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:48a
|Low
Sun 1:51p
|High
Sun 8:04p
|Low
Mon 2:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:41a
|High
Sun 10:41a
|Low
Sun 5:32p
|High
Sun 10:55p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:27a
|Low
Sun 2:16p
|High
Sun 8:46p
|Low
Mon 3:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:34a
|Low
Sun 1:28p
|High
Sun 7:51p
|Low
Mon 2:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:57a
|Low
Sun 1:47p
|High
Sun 8:16p
|Low
Mon 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:42a
|Low
Sun 1:33p
|High
Sun 8:00p
|Low
Mon 2:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:45a
|Low
Sun 2:28p
|High
Sun 9:01p
|Low
Mon 3:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.