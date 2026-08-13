The accolades keep coming for one historic South Jersey town.

Cape May seemingly makes the best-of-everything-list, and that run continues.

Country Living has singled out Washington Street in Cape May as one of the Best Main Streets in America!

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Washington Street in Cape May Honored With Mention on Country Living List

Country Living has announced their list of The Best Main Streets in America.

Of the 40 towns mentioned, two are in New Jersey: Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park and Washington Street in Cape May.

In case you didn't know, there are no cars on Washington Street. It's purely a pedestrian street - or mall - and it can get pretty busy, especially in the summertime.

There's a terrific mix of clothing stores, retail businesses, eating establishments, and more. If I'm not mistaken, every single business is locally owned and operated - there are no chain stores here.

Country Living calls the street just delightful: "You'll find upscale boutiques (Victorious and Queen May) alongside a classic five-and-dime—which, yes, boasts a Grease-worthy soda fountain (Margie D's Soda Fountain at Dellas 5&10). And, of course, there's plenty of fine dining, including the adorable Louisa's Cafe, a pint-sized haven for seafood lovers.

We've all known about the Washington Street Mall in Cape May - now the world knows! (Uh oh, here come even more people!)

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Proper Planning Made the Washington Street Mall

According to Capemaymag.com, what we know as Washington Street today didn't always exist like this. There were dirt roads downtown.

In 1971, a ribbon was cut for much of what exists today. It was the vision of former Cape May Mayor Frank Gauvry that led to the shopping area we know and love today. he has the idea for a "Victorian Village Shopping Mall."

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SOURCE: Country Living

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