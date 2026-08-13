Why does it suddenly feel like every South Jersey house has a fly problem?

Two of my friends are dealing with tons of them in their homes right now. Fly traps everywhere. Electric swatters getting a workout. Fly tape hanging in places nobody wants to see fly tape. And somehow, the flies keep coming back.

Turns out, there’s actually a pretty good reason for the seasonal surge.

Why Flies Are So Bad in South Jersey Right Now

Late summer is prime time for many flies, and South Jersey’s hot & humid weather can create the perfect conditions for insects.

Rutgers notes that common houseflies become especially prominent by mid-summer. Coastal South Jersey also has a well-known summer fly season, with greenhead populations peaking around July and continuing into September. They drive homeowners and tourists absolutely nuts.

Warm weather can also speed up insect development, meaning the fly you swatted yesterday may be replaced by several more today.

Why Do They Keep Coming Back?

The frustrating part is that killing adult flies doesn't address where they're coming from.

Check garbage cans, recycling bins, compost, pet waste, rotting produce and other organic material. Clean dirty drains and garbage disposals, and make sure food isn't sitting out. Neither of my friends have this problem. They're not nasty people.

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Then check how they're getting inside. Damaged screens, open doors, gaps around windows and small openings around pipes or vents can all provide an invitation.

If dozens of flies keep appearing in one room despite your cleanup efforts, there's another possibility: something may be attracting or breeding them inside, including a dead animal hidden in an attic, wall or crawl space. That's my biggest fear for both of my friends' homes right now.

When It's Time to Call a Pro

Traps can reduce the number of adult flies, but if the source isn't addressed, the problem can keep restarting.

If you've cleaned up potential attractants, sealed obvious entry points and the flies still won't quit, it's likely only a pest professional can help identify the source at that point. I hope it doesn't come to that for my friends, but I don't know how much longer they can put up with it.

Bat Infestation Discovered With Hundreds Of Bats In Roof A video went viral featuring hundreds of bats living under someone's roof. The NJ Department of Environmental Protection says that if you discover an infestation of bats of this magnitude in your home, you'll likely have to call in the professionals. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal