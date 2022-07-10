NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/10
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 71°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 11:19a
|High
Sun 5:34p
|Low
Mon 12:19a
|High
Mon 6:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:43a
|High
Sun 5:08p
|Low
Sun 11:43p
|High
Mon 5:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:55a
|High
Sun 5:22p
|Low
Sun 11:55p
|High
Mon 5:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:47a
|High
Sun 5:04p
|Low
Sun 11:47p
|High
Mon 5:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:36a
|Low
Sun 3:24p
|High
Sun 9:14p
|Low
Mon 4:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:06a
|High
Sun 5:30p
|Low
Mon 12:15a
|High
Mon 5:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:43a
|Low
Sun 2:58p
|High
Sun 8:21p
|Low
Mon 3:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:43a
|Low
Sun 11:35a
|High
Sun 6:20p
|Low
Mon 12:47a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:40a
|High
Sun 5:16p
|Low
Sun 11:47p
|High
Mon 5:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 5:02a
|Low
Sun 11:01a
|High
Sun 5:47p
|Low
Mon 12:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:50a
|High
Sun 5:26p
|Low
Sun 11:56p
|High
Mon 5:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:47a
|Low
Sun 11:42a
|High
Sun 6:23p
|Low
Mon 12:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.