NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/10

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 71°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature72° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:28pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 11:19a		High
Sun 5:34p		Low
Mon 12:19a		High
Mon 6:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:43a		High
Sun 5:08p		Low
Sun 11:43p		High
Mon 5:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:55a		High
Sun 5:22p		Low
Sun 11:55p		High
Mon 5:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:47a		High
Sun 5:04p		Low
Sun 11:47p		High
Mon 5:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:36a		Low
Sun 3:24p		High
Sun 9:14p		Low
Mon 4:24a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 11:06a		High
Sun 5:30p		Low
Mon 12:15a		High
Mon 5:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 7:43a		Low
Sun 2:58p		High
Sun 8:21p		Low
Mon 3:58a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:43a		Low
Sun 11:35a		High
Sun 6:20p		Low
Mon 12:47a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:40a		High
Sun 5:16p		Low
Sun 11:47p		High
Mon 5:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 5:02a		Low
Sun 11:01a		High
Sun 5:47p		Low
Mon 12:13a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:50a		High
Sun 5:26p		Low
Sun 11:56p		High
Mon 5:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 5:47a		Low
Sun 11:42a		High
Sun 6:23p		Low
Mon 12:42a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

