NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/10

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 71°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 72° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 11:19a High

Sun 5:34p Low

Mon 12:19a High

Mon 6:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:43a High

Sun 5:08p Low

Sun 11:43p High

Mon 5:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:55a High

Sun 5:22p Low

Sun 11:55p High

Mon 5:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:47a High

Sun 5:04p Low

Sun 11:47p High

Mon 5:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:36a Low

Sun 3:24p High

Sun 9:14p Low

Mon 4:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:06a High

Sun 5:30p Low

Mon 12:15a High

Mon 5:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:43a Low

Sun 2:58p High

Sun 8:21p Low

Mon 3:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:43a Low

Sun 11:35a High

Sun 6:20p Low

Mon 12:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:40a High

Sun 5:16p Low

Sun 11:47p High

Mon 5:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:02a Low

Sun 11:01a High

Sun 5:47p Low

Mon 12:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:50a High

Sun 5:26p Low

Sun 11:56p High

Mon 5:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:47a Low

Sun 11:42a High

Sun 6:23p Low

Mon 12:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

