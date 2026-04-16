If you live near the Jersey Shore, or even just visit often, there’s a new scam making the rounds that you should take seriously.

Police are warning Ventnor residents to stay alert after reports of someone impersonating law enforcement to steal personal information.

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Impersonating Police To Steal Your Info

The Ventnor City Police Department in Atlantic County recently shared a warning after receiving a complaint from a local resident. According to police, the victim was contacted by someone pretending to be part of the department’s administration.

The caller allegedly told the individual they were in legal trouble, a classic scare tactic, and then tried to pressure them into handing over sensitive personal and banking information. That’s the biggest red flag.

Legitimate law enforcement agencies will never call you out of the blue asking for your banking details.

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How to Spot (and Stop) the Scam

Scams like this rely on panic. If someone claims you’re in trouble and demands immediate action, pause before doing anything. Don’t share personal information, don’t send money, and don’t engage longer than necessary.

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If you receive a suspicious call like this, hang up immediately. Then contact your local police department directly using a verified number, not one provided by the caller.

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What To Do If You Get One of These Calls

If you’ve already received a call like this or worse, shared information, report it right away. Local authorities can help guide next steps and potentially prevent others from becoming victims to these scam alerts.

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Bottom line is you need to stay cautious, trust your instincts, and remember that real police don’t operate this way.

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