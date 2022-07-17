NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/17

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 76°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:24pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:33a High

Sun 11:44a Low

Sun 5:48p High

Mon 12:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:18a Low

Sun 5:12p High

Sun 11:35p Low

Mon 5:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:09a High

Sun 11:32a Low

Sun 5:24p High

Sun 11:49p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:01a High

Sun 11:14a Low

Sun 5:16p High

Sun 11:31p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:38a High

Sun 3:24p Low

Sun 9:53p High

Mon 3:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:36a High

Sun 11:33a Low

Sun 5:47p High

Sun 11:50p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:12a High

Sun 2:31p Low

Sun 9:27p High

Mon 2:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:03a High

Sun 12:14p Low

Sun 6:09p High

Mon 12:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:10a High

Sun 11:18a Low

Sun 5:19p High

Sun 11:34p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:36a High

Sun 11:49a Low

Sun 5:42p High

Mon 12:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:16a High

Sun 11:25a Low

Sun 5:20p High

Sun 11:43p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:11a High

Sun 12:24p Low

Sun 6:18p High

Mon 12:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming around 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W around 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

