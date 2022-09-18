NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/18

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 82°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature76° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:04pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 8:17a		High
Sun 2:41p		Low
Sun 9:40p		High
Mon 3:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:41a		High
Sun 2:15p		Low
Sun 9:04p		High
Mon 2:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:53a		High
Sun 2:29p		Low
Sun 9:16p		High
Mon 3:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:45a		High
Sun 2:11p		Low
Sun 9:08p		High
Mon 2:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:07a		Low
Sun 12:22p		High
Sun 6:21p		Low
Mon 1:45a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 8:23a		High
Sun 2:41p		Low
Sun 9:35p		High
Mon 3:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:14a		Low
Sun 11:56a		High
Sun 5:28p		Low
Mon 1:19a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 8:50a		High
Sun 3:22p		Low
Sun 9:58p		High
Mon 3:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:56a		High
Sun 2:30p		Low
Sun 9:19p		High
Mon 3:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 8:04a		High
Sun 2:48p		Low
Sun 9:32p		High
Mon 3:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:59a		High
Sun 2:39p		Low
Sun 9:17p		High
Mon 3:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 8:56a		High
Sun 3:31p		Low
Sun 10:04p		High
Mon 4:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

