NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/18
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 82°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:04pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:17a
|High
Sun 2:41p
|Low
Sun 9:40p
|High
Mon 3:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:41a
|High
Sun 2:15p
|Low
Sun 9:04p
|High
Mon 2:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:53a
|High
Sun 2:29p
|Low
Sun 9:16p
|High
Mon 3:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:45a
|High
Sun 2:11p
|Low
Sun 9:08p
|High
Mon 2:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:07a
|Low
Sun 12:22p
|High
Sun 6:21p
|Low
Mon 1:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:23a
|High
Sun 2:41p
|Low
Sun 9:35p
|High
Mon 3:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:14a
|Low
Sun 11:56a
|High
Sun 5:28p
|Low
Mon 1:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:50a
|High
Sun 3:22p
|Low
Sun 9:58p
|High
Mon 3:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:56a
|High
Sun 2:30p
|Low
Sun 9:19p
|High
Mon 3:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:04a
|High
Sun 2:48p
|Low
Sun 9:32p
|High
Mon 3:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:59a
|High
Sun 2:39p
|Low
Sun 9:17p
|High
Mon 3:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:56a
|High
Sun 3:31p
|Low
Sun 10:04p
|High
Mon 4:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.