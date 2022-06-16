NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/16
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:06a
|Low
Thu 4:16p
|High
Thu 10:27p
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:40a
|Low
Thu 3:40p
|High
Thu 10:01p
|Low
Fri 4:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:54a
|Low
Thu 3:52p
|High
Thu 10:15p
|Low
Fri 4:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:36a
|Low
Thu 3:44p
|High
Thu 9:57p
|Low
Fri 4:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:18a
|High
Thu 1:46p
|Low
Thu 8:21p
|High
Fri 2:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:58a
|Low
Thu 4:08p
|High
Thu 10:17p
|Low
Fri 5:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:52a
|High
Thu 12:53p
|Low
Thu 7:55p
|High
Fri 1:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:44a
|Low
Thu 4:31p
|High
Thu 11:05p
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:41a
|Low
Thu 3:37p
|High
Thu 10:04p
|Low
Fri 4:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:18a
|Low
Thu 4:01p
|High
Thu 10:47p
|Low
Fri 5:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:49a
|Low
Thu 3:40p
|High
Thu 10:13p
|Low
Fri 4:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:52a
|Low
Thu 4:36p
|High
Thu 11:14p
|Low
Fri 5:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers late in the evening. Scattered tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers early in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.