NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/16

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Air Temperature72° - 77°
WindsFrom the South
14 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature65° - 72°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 10:06a		Low
Thu 4:16p		High
Thu 10:27p		Low
Fri 5:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:40a		Low
Thu 3:40p		High
Thu 10:01p		Low
Fri 4:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:54a		Low
Thu 3:52p		High
Thu 10:15p		Low
Fri 4:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:36a		Low
Thu 3:44p		High
Thu 9:57p		Low
Fri 4:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:18a		High
Thu 1:46p		Low
Thu 8:21p		High
Fri 2:07a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 9:58a		Low
Thu 4:08p		High
Thu 10:17p		Low
Fri 5:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:52a		High
Thu 12:53p		Low
Thu 7:55p		High
Fri 1:14a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 10:44a		Low
Thu 4:31p		High
Thu 11:05p		Low
Fri 5:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:41a		Low
Thu 3:37p		High
Thu 10:04p		Low
Fri 4:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 10:18a		Low
Thu 4:01p		High
Thu 10:47p		Low
Fri 5:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:49a		Low
Thu 3:40p		High
Thu 10:13p		Low
Fri 4:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 10:52a		Low
Thu 4:36p		High
Thu 11:14p		Low
Fri 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers this morning, then isolated showers early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers late in the evening. Scattered tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers early in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

