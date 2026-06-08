When we asked South Jersey parents on Facebook whether kids should be allowed to take a "mental health day" from school, one thing became clear pretty quickly:

There was no middle ground.

Should NJ Kids Get Mental Health Days?

Some parents strongly supported the idea, arguing that kids today face enormous pressure from academics, social media, extracurricular activities, and everyday life. Others felt that allowing students to stay home for mental health reasons could send the wrong message and make it easier to avoid challenges instead of learning how to work through them.

Many parents said they believe mental health should be treated just like physical health.

Their argument was simple: if a child wakes up feeling emotionally overwhelmed, anxious, or mentally exhausted, taking a day to reset can be just as important as staying home with a fever.

Several commenters said occasional breaks can help prevent burnout and allow kids to return to school in a healthier mindset.

Not everyone agreed.

READ MORE: NJ Now Ranked As One Of The Happiest States In America

Some parents expressed concern that mental health days could become an easy escape from uncomfortable situations, difficult assignments, or everyday stress. They argued that part of growing up is learning resilience and developing healthy coping skills when life gets challenging.

For these parents, school isn't just about academics. It’s also where kids learn how to navigate adversity.

No Child Deals With Stress And Anxiety The Same Way

Despite the disagreement, many parents seemed to agree on one thing: every child is different.

What works for one student may not work for another. While some kids may genuinely benefit from a day to recharge, others may need support, structure, and encouragement to push through difficult moments.

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It's a parenting debate that clearly isn't going away anytime soon.

Fill in the blank: "You know you're from South Jersey when _________." Some lifelong residents recently finished that sentence... Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman