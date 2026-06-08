The Somers Point food scene has a new addition, thanks to Webster's Tavern on MacArthur Boulevard in Somers Point.

Webster's Tavern is located in the building of the former Windjammer Diner.

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Webster's Tavern in Somers Point is Now Open

The building's interior was completely changed, and the place looks great.

It's now a huge open space, with a big bar, and over 3 dozen big TVs throughout. (Honestly, it reminded me immediately of the new Dooney's Pub on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township. Both should be great places to watch the Eagles games once the season rolls back around.)

Everything was clean and new - and I like the fact that you can look out and see what the traffic looks like on MacArthur Boulevard.

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Lunch at Webster's Was an Enjoyable Experience

I had lunch this past Saturday at Webster's Tavern. Like most new restaurants, there was plenty of staff, and all were welcoming and friendly.

The food was good! I highly recommend the Fried Cheese Curds. It's not something you'll find on a lot of South Jersey restaurants, but they were delicious! A nice alternative to the every-place-has-them mozzarella sticks.

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I also enjoyed the Cheeseteak Egg Rolls, served with some spicy ketchup.

My dining partner had the Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup - and, it tasted homemade and good.

Finally, I enjoyed Webster's Classic Smashburger. Cooked perfectly, with cheesy goodness, and a very likeable sauce. It was served on a simple potato bun - which was perfect. Sometimes simpler is better, and let's the meat stand out a little more.

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I'll definitely go back soon, and explore the menu even more. Int he meantime, we have a new great place to eat in Somers Point, New Jersey!

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