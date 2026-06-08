The recognition keeps rolling in for the beautiful town on Cape May, New Jersey.

The latest accolade is about Cape May's wonderful beaches.

Hey, it's summertime, and it's time to hit the Cape May beach!

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Cape May Beach Named One of the Best in the World

The hits keep coming to Cape May!

House Beautiful has named Cape May's beach one of the 50 Best Beaches in the World!

Not bad, right?

A lot of the other beaches on the list are from always-warm climates, but our own Cape May has squeaked onto the list. Bravo!

Here's what House Beautiful has to say about Cape May: "One of the loveliest towns along the 130-mile-long Jersey shore, Cape May is a national treasure due to its beautiful Victorian homes (many of which have been turned into charming inns and B&Bs) that are just steps from the shoreline. "

Cape May was the only New Jersey mention on the list.

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Cape May Has a Long History

For over 300 years, Cape May has been a place for people to spend free time and get away from it all.

In addition to the Victorian houses and architecture throughout Cape May, there are plenty of other historical buildings and places.

No visit to Cape May is complete without a trip to the Cape May Lighthouse, and, of course, a visit to the beautiful beaches.

We heart Cape May!

SOURCE: House Beautiful

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