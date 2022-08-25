NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/25

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 77° - 83°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 79° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:16am - 7:41pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:25a Low

Thu 1:20p High

Thu 7:34p Low

Fri 2:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:59a Low

Thu 12:44p High

Thu 7:08p Low

Fri 1:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:13a Low

Thu 12:56p High

Thu 7:22p Low

Fri 1:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:55a Low

Thu 12:48p High

Thu 7:04p Low

Fri 1:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:30a High

Thu 11:05a Low

Thu 5:25p High

Thu 11:14p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:13a Low

Thu 1:08p High

Thu 7:20p Low

Fri 2:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:04a High

Thu 10:12a Low

Thu 4:59p High

Thu 10:21p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:55a Low

Thu 1:39p High

Thu 8:08p Low

Fri 2:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:04a Low

Thu 12:50p High

Thu 7:16p Low

Fri 1:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:23a Low

Thu 1:11p High

Thu 7:46p Low

Fri 2:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:09a Low

Thu 1:00p High

Thu 7:27p Low

Fri 1:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:07a Low

Thu 1:52p High

Thu 8:23p Low

Fri 2:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to around 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

