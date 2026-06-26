If you have to ask how much, you can't afford it.

Can you guess the richest county in New Jersey - the one where people make - and spend - the most money?

READ MORE: Cheapest Places to Live in New Jersey

READ MORE: The 10 Most Redneck Towns in New Jersey

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What Are the Richest Counties in New Jersey?

Our friends at HomeSnacks have put this list together, based on Census data and home prices.

1. Bergen County. Median Income: $124,884. Median Home Price: $767,390.

2. Morris County. Median Income: $137,326. Median Home Price: $697,930.

3. Monmouth County. Median Income: $124,845. Median Home Price: $759,386.

4. Somerset County. Median Income: $140,374. Median Home Price: $656,762.

5. Hunterdon County. Median Income: $141,715. Median Home Price: $629,111.

6. Cape May County. Median Income: $91,128. Median Home Price: $785,670.

7. Middlesex County. Median Income: $111,549. Median Home Price: $579,433.

8. Union County. Median Income: $103,202. Median Home Price: $623,206.

9. Hudson County. Median Income: $91,795. Median Home Price: $636,231.

10. Sussex County. Median Income: $116,186. Median Home Price: $437,745.

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Does Rich Equal Happiness in New Jersey?

The editors of HomeSnacks also did a study to find the "best" counties in New Jersey. They looked at statistics on crime, cost of living, and other demographics.

So, here's that list:

1. Hunterdon County.

2. Morris County.

3. Somerset County.

4. Sussex County.

5. Monmouth County.

6. Bergen County.

7tie. Burlington County.

7tie. Cape May County.

9. Warren County.

10. Gloucester County.

We can conclude that money doesn't buy happiness in New Jersey, but it sure does help!

SOURCE: HomeSnacks

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