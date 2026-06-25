America is about to celebrate a milestone that's only happened once before: its 250th birthday.

If you're planning a Fourth of July cookout, beach day, or fireworks show in New Jersey, you're joining millions of Americans celebrating in a big way. Just be prepared, your holiday may cost more than ever.

Americans Will Spend Billions This Fourth of July

The numbers behind Independence Day are staggering. Americans are expected to spend $9.4 billion on food and more than $4 billion on beer and wine during the holiday. Whether you're hosting the neighborhood barbecue or heading to someone else's, those grocery receipts can add up fast.

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And yes, the classic hot dog is still king. Americans are expected to eat an incredible 150 million hot dogs on the Fourth of July alone.

Fireworks and Road Trips Will Be Everywhere

Fireworks will surely be of the biggest traditions of the holiday, with nearly $3 billion spent on them last year. Sadly, they’re also responsible for thousands of injuries. About 66% of fireworks-related injuries occur within a month of July 4th.

READ MORE: 11 Terrible Grilling Habits Ruining Your Summer Barbecue

Meanwhile, 72.2 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home, making this the busiest holiday weekend of the summer.

New Jersey Celebrates America's 250th Birthday

With backyard barbecues, beach trips, parades and fireworks lighting up the Garden State, this year's Fourth of July promises to be one of the biggest celebrations in decades.

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Whether you're keeping it simple or going all out, one thing is certain: America's 250th birthday will be remembered long after the last firework fades from the sky!

13 Reasons Why a Barbecue is NOT the Same as a Cookout Let’s settle the debate that a barbecue is NOT the same as a cookout. Gallery Credit: Mary K