If 2026 has taught us anything so far, it's to never say, "That could never happen." So while a zombie apocalypse is (thankfully) still fiction, a new study took the question seriously and the results aren't exactly great news for New Jersey.

According to researchers at CSB, the Garden State ranks 49th out of all 50 states when it comes to surviving a zombie outbreak, earning a survival probability of just 3.93%.

The rankings were based on four categories: vulnerability, defense, resources, and physicality. Unfortunately for New Jersey, living close together works against us in this hypothetical scenario.

Too Many People In NJ To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse

As the most densely populated state in the country, with more than 1,000 people per square mile, New Jersey scored near the bottom for vulnerability. The study also pointed to the state's relatively high use of public transportation, which could make it harder to avoid large crowds if disaster ever struck.

READ MORE: NJ Gardeners Are Putting Soap In Their Vegetable Gardens This Summer

Defense and resources didn't help much either. Researchers factored in everything from firearm ownership and military presence to access to healthcare and big-box stores that could provide emergency supplies.

Most People In NJ Are In Shape

Believe it or not, New Jersey actually performed well in one category. The state ranked sixth nationwide for physicality, thanks to a lower-than-average obesity rate and a moderate climate that could make long-term survival a little more manageable. Basically, it said that most people in NJ are pretty fit compared to the rest of the country.

Thankfully, this is all just a fun thought experiment. Still, if a zombie movie has ever made you wonder how your home state would fare, New Jersey's ranking might inspire you to start planning your escape route… just in case.

50 State Countdown: America's Safest Place For Zombie Apocalypse Do you think you're safe where you are in the event of a zombie apocalypse or similar catastrophe in your state? The number crunchers at CanadaCasino weighed the essentials needed to survive, like water, hospitals, population density, and even the number of hunting and fishing stores in each state, to determine which state is America's Safest Place for a Zombie Apocalypse. Let the countdown begin! Gallery Credit: Scott Clow