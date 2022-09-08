NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/8
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:30am - 7:20pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:40a
|Low
Thu 12:53p
|High
Thu 7:03p
|Low
Fri 1:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:14a
|Low
Thu 12:17p
|High
Thu 6:37p
|Low
Fri 12:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:28a
|Low
Thu 12:29p
|High
Thu 6:51p
|Low
Fri 1:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:10a
|Low
Thu 12:21p
|High
Thu 6:33p
|Low
Fri 1:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:20a
|Low
Thu 4:58p
|High
Thu 10:43p
|Low
Fri 5:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:28a
|Low
Thu 12:45p
|High
Thu 6:53p
|Low
Fri 1:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:27a
|Low
Thu 4:32p
|High
Thu 9:50p
|Low
Fri 5:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:13a
|Low
Thu 1:06p
|High
Thu 7:39p
|Low
Fri 2:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:20a
|Low
Thu 12:18p
|High
Thu 6:43p
|Low
Fri 1:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:44a
|Low
Thu 12:39p
|High
Thu 7:18p
|Low
Fri 1:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:28a
|Low
Thu 12:26p
|High
Thu 6:54p
|Low
Fri 1:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:25a
|Low
Thu 1:17p
|High
Thu 7:52p
|Low
Fri 2:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.