NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/8

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Friday afternoon



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 7 feet Winds From the Northeast

12 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)

10 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:20pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:40a Low

Thu 12:53p High

Thu 7:03p Low

Fri 1:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:14a Low

Thu 12:17p High

Thu 6:37p Low

Fri 12:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:28a Low

Thu 12:29p High

Thu 6:51p Low

Fri 1:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:10a Low

Thu 12:21p High

Thu 6:33p Low

Fri 1:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:20a Low

Thu 4:58p High

Thu 10:43p Low

Fri 5:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:28a Low

Thu 12:45p High

Thu 6:53p Low

Fri 1:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:27a Low

Thu 4:32p High

Thu 9:50p Low

Fri 5:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:13a Low

Thu 1:06p High

Thu 7:39p Low

Fri 2:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:20a Low

Thu 12:18p High

Thu 6:43p Low

Fri 1:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:44a Low

Thu 12:39p High

Thu 7:18p Low

Fri 1:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:28a Low

Thu 12:26p High

Thu 6:54p Low

Fri 1:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:25a Low

Thu 1:17p High

Thu 7:52p Low

Fri 2:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

