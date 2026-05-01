If you’ve gotten used to breezing through intersections in the Wildwoods lately, that’s about to change.

Starting Friday, May 1, traffic signals across the City of Wildwood are officially switching back to their normal timed cycles, meaning no more blinking yellow lights and a lot more stopping.

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Pay Attention To New Wildwood Traffic Patterns

This isn’t just a small tweak, either. It’s the unofficial signal that the busy shore season is kicking off.

With traffic lights returning to full operation, drivers should expect heavier traffic, more frequent stops, and a noticeable increase in pedestrians, cyclists, and weekend visitors. What felt like easy off-season driving will quickly turn into peak-season conditions.

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Expect Slower Drives and Busier Intersections

The return to normal signal timing means intersections will function as intended. That means the full stop-and-go traffic patterns are back.

If you’re heading into the Wildwoods, especially on weekends, plan for extra travel time and less flexibility getting through town as we get closer and closer to summer.

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It’s a shift that can catch drivers off guard if they’re not paying attention.

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Stay Sharp Behind The Wheel

Now’s the time to reset your driving habits. Stay alert at intersections, keep an eye out for crossing pedestrians, and be mindful of any road or utility crews still working in the area.

A little extra caution goes a long way, especially as the island starts to fill up again.

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Don’t Let It Catch You Off Guard

These kinds of seasonal changes can sneak up on people, and a quick warning could help prevent accidents or, at least, some serious frustration. That’s why we’re letting you know.

Sorry fam, but the easy driving days are over. Stay alert, be patient, and expect the roads to feel a lot busier starting now.

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