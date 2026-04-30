Think you’re overpaying to live in New Jersey? Yeah… you kind of are, but it may not be as bad as you think.

A new study from WalletHub broke down how much Americans are actually spending on housing. They factored in mortgages, utilities, and income. In New Jersey, we landed right in that frustrating middle zone.

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Here’s What NJ Residents Are Really Paying

If you own a home in New Jersey, you’re spending about 26% of your monthly income on housing. That puts the state at #16 nationwide.

Not top 10… but definitely not cheap.

READ MORE: 10 NJ Shore Towns Hiking Up Beach Tag Prices For Summer 2026

Now if you’re renting? That’s where things sting more. Renters in Jersey are shelling out over 33% of their income, therefore ranking #14 in the country. That’s well past the “comfortable” range and into “why is everything so expensive?” territory.

It Could Be Worse (Seriously)

As rough as that sounds, some states have it way worse.

In Hawaii, homeowners are spending around HALF their income just to cover housing. Renters? Over 60%.

States like California and Massachusetts aren’t far behind, thanks to brutal home prices and high utility costs.

Meanwhile, places like Iowa are sitting pretty, with housing costs closer to 17% of income.

Why It Still Feels So Expensive

Even without cracking the top 10, New Jersey hits hard because it’s not just housing. It’s everything else, too.

Property taxes, utilities, groceries… it all stacks up.

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So, not the worst in the country, but your bank account already knew that, yet hurts anyway.

What $10,000 could get you in NJ Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore