Someone handed you a lottery ticket… and it hits for a million dollars. Be honest, are you sharing that money?

We asked that question on-air this week, fully expecting chaos. Instead, South Jersey surprised me in the best way possible.

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South Jersey Had A Lot To Say About A Potential Million Dollar Lottery Win

The calls came in quick, and people did not hold back.

Most listeners didn’t hesitate: they’d absolutely give something to the person who gifted the lottery ticket. We’re not talking spare change here… we’re talking real money.

$10K. $25K. $100K.

And yes… multiple people said they’d split it 50/50.

Half.

I wasn’t ready for that level of generosity, but it says a lot about this area.

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Would I Give Any Money?

When it was my turn, I landed at $25,000. I'd even go up to probably $75-$100k.

That feels like the sweet spot. It’s a genuine “thank you”. After all, how often does someone actually win that much by playing the lottery?

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I feel like that number is not just a gesture, but something that could actually change someone’s situation.

Without that gift, you don’t win. It’s just that simple.

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Some People Said “Absolutely Not”

Of course, not everyone agreed.

A few callers were firm: they wouldn’t give anything. Their reasoning? A gift is a gift.

Technically, they’re right.

But that answer hit different for me. It felt a little cold. You’re really just walking away with a million bucks and a “thanks”?

Couldn’t be me.

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This Is Why South Jersey Is So Sweet

The best part of this whole thing? The overwhelming response was generous, thoughtful, and honestly, kind of refreshing.

In a world where people can be selfish, this felt like the opposite.

Take care of the people who show up for you. South Jersey gets that. Apparently… we’re splitting the ticket. At the very least, you're likely to get SOMETHING in return.

If You Won The Lottery Off A Gifted Ticket, Would You Share? Joe and Jahna asked if someone were to give you a lottery ticket as a gift and you won a million dollars, would you give that person or friend any of the winnings? Your answers did NOT disappoint. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal