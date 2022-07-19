NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/19

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

10 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 82° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:23pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:09a High

Tue 1:31p Low

Tue 7:45p High

Wed 1:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:33a High

Tue 1:05p Low

Tue 7:09p High

Wed 1:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:45a High

Tue 1:19p Low

Tue 7:21p High

Wed 1:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:37a High

Tue 1:01p Low

Tue 7:13p High

Wed 1:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:14a High

Tue 5:11p Low

Tue 11:50p High

Wed 5:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:17a High

Tue 1:23p Low

Tue 7:46p High

Wed 1:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:48a High

Tue 4:18p Low

Tue 11:24p High

Wed 4:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:41a High

Tue 2:02p Low

Tue 8:08p High

Wed 2:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:51a High

Tue 1:10p Low

Tue 7:20p High

Wed 1:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:12a High

Tue 1:31p Low

Tue 7:38p High

Wed 1:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:58a High

Tue 1:17p Low

Tue 7:23p High

Wed 1:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:51a High

Tue 2:13p Low

Tue 8:18p High

Wed 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List