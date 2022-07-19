NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/19

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/19

McCabe Ave Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
10 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature82° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:23pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 7:09a		High
Tue 1:31p		Low
Tue 7:45p		High
Wed 1:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:33a		High
Tue 1:05p		Low
Tue 7:09p		High
Wed 1:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:45a		High
Tue 1:19p		Low
Tue 7:21p		High
Wed 1:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:37a		High
Tue 1:01p		Low
Tue 7:13p		High
Wed 1:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 11:14a		High
Tue 5:11p		Low
Tue 11:50p		High
Wed 5:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:17a		High
Tue 1:23p		Low
Tue 7:46p		High
Wed 1:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:48a		High
Tue 4:18p		Low
Tue 11:24p		High
Wed 4:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:41a		High
Tue 2:02p		Low
Tue 8:08p		High
Wed 2:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:51a		High
Tue 1:10p		Low
Tue 7:20p		High
Wed 1:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:12a		High
Tue 1:31p		Low
Tue 7:38p		High
Wed 1:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:58a		High
Tue 1:17p		Low
Tue 7:23p		High
Wed 1:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:51a		High
Tue 2:13p		Low
Tue 8:18p		High
Wed 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top