NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:09a
|High
Tue 1:31p
|Low
Tue 7:45p
|High
Wed 1:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:33a
|High
Tue 1:05p
|Low
Tue 7:09p
|High
Wed 1:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:45a
|High
Tue 1:19p
|Low
Tue 7:21p
|High
Wed 1:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:37a
|High
Tue 1:01p
|Low
Tue 7:13p
|High
Wed 1:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 11:14a
|High
Tue 5:11p
|Low
Tue 11:50p
|High
Wed 5:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:17a
|High
Tue 1:23p
|Low
Tue 7:46p
|High
Wed 1:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:48a
|High
Tue 4:18p
|Low
Tue 11:24p
|High
Wed 4:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:41a
|High
Tue 2:02p
|Low
Tue 8:08p
|High
Wed 2:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:51a
|High
Tue 1:10p
|Low
Tue 7:20p
|High
Wed 1:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:12a
|High
Tue 1:31p
|Low
Tue 7:38p
|High
Wed 1:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:58a
|High
Tue 1:17p
|Low
Tue 7:23p
|High
Wed 1:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:51a
|High
Tue 2:13p
|Low
Tue 8:18p
|High
Wed 2:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.