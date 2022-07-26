NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/26

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the North

7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:17pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:07a Low

Tue 12:58p High

Tue 7:19p Low

Wed 1:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:41a Low

Tue 12:22p High

Tue 6:53p Low

Wed 1:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:55a Low

Tue 12:34p High

Tue 7:07p Low

Wed 1:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:37a Low

Tue 12:26p High

Tue 6:49p Low

Wed 1:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:17a High

Tue 10:47a Low

Tue 5:03p High

Tue 10:59p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:57a Low

Tue 12:50p High

Tue 7:09p Low

Wed 1:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:54a Low

Tue 4:37p High

Tue 10:06p Low

Wed 5:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:37a Low

Tue 1:20p High

Tue 7:54p Low

Wed 2:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:47a Low

Tue 12:32p High

Tue 7:03p Low

Wed 1:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:01a Low

Tue 12:49p High

Tue 7:29p Low

Wed 2:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:55a Low

Tue 12:40p High

Tue 7:15p Low

Wed 1:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:52a Low

Tue 1:33p High

Tue 8:09p Low

Wed 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

