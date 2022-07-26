NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/26
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:48am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:07a
|Low
Tue 12:58p
|High
Tue 7:19p
|Low
Wed 1:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:41a
|Low
Tue 12:22p
|High
Tue 6:53p
|Low
Wed 1:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:55a
|Low
Tue 12:34p
|High
Tue 7:07p
|Low
Wed 1:31a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:37a
|Low
Tue 12:26p
|High
Tue 6:49p
|Low
Wed 1:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:17a
|High
Tue 10:47a
|Low
Tue 5:03p
|High
Tue 10:59p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:57a
|Low
Tue 12:50p
|High
Tue 7:09p
|Low
Wed 1:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:54a
|Low
Tue 4:37p
|High
Tue 10:06p
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:37a
|Low
Tue 1:20p
|High
Tue 7:54p
|Low
Wed 2:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:47a
|Low
Tue 12:32p
|High
Tue 7:03p
|Low
Wed 1:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:01a
|Low
Tue 12:49p
|High
Tue 7:29p
|Low
Wed 2:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:55a
|Low
Tue 12:40p
|High
Tue 7:15p
|Low
Wed 1:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:52a
|Low
Tue 1:33p
|High
Tue 8:09p
|Low
Wed 2:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.