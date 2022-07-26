NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/26

Cold water and warm air temps create fog in Long Beach Township on LBI (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol, LBI New Jersey)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:48am - 8:17pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 7:07a		Low
Tue 12:58p		High
Tue 7:19p		Low
Wed 1:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:41a		Low
Tue 12:22p		High
Tue 6:53p		Low
Wed 1:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:55a		Low
Tue 12:34p		High
Tue 7:07p		Low
Wed 1:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:37a		Low
Tue 12:26p		High
Tue 6:49p		Low
Wed 1:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:17a		High
Tue 10:47a		Low
Tue 5:03p		High
Tue 10:59p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:57a		Low
Tue 12:50p		High
Tue 7:09p		Low
Wed 1:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:54a		Low
Tue 4:37p		High
Tue 10:06p		Low
Wed 5:34a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:37a		Low
Tue 1:20p		High
Tue 7:54p		Low
Wed 2:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:47a		Low
Tue 12:32p		High
Tue 7:03p		Low
Wed 1:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 7:01a		Low
Tue 12:49p		High
Tue 7:29p		Low
Wed 2:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:55a		Low
Tue 12:40p		High
Tue 7:15p		Low
Wed 1:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:52a		Low
Tue 1:33p		High
Tue 8:09p		Low
Wed 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming SE early this afternoon, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

