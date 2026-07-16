Why Does South Jersey Smell Like Nasty Smoke Right Now?

Why Does South Jersey Smell Like Nasty Smoke Right Now?

AP/Townsquare Media illustration

If you've walked outside today and thought, "Why does it smell like a campfire?" you're definitely not alone.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has drifted into South Jersey. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s leaving behind hazy skies, a smoky smell, and air that feels unusually thick. Add temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, and it's no surprise that simply being outside feels uncomfortable.

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The smoke contains tiny particles known as PM2.5. They're small enough to travel deep into your lungs, which is why many people are noticing irritated eyes, scratchy throats, coughing, or feeling like they just can't catch a satisfying breath. If you have asthma or another respiratory condition, the effects can be even more noticeable.

The extreme heat also helps create higher levels of ground-level ozone, another air pollutant that can make breathing feel even harder.

How to Protect Yourself Until The Smoke Clears

The easiest way to reduce your exposure is to stay indoors as much as possible. Keep your windows closed, run your air conditioner on the recirculate setting, and use a HEPA air purifier if you have one. If you need to be outside for an extended period, a properly fitted N95 mask does a much better job filtering wildfire smoke than a cloth mask.

Now is also a good time to skip outdoor workouts, stay hydrated, and keep your rescue inhaler nearby if you have asthma. While the smoky conditions won't last forever, giving your lungs a break until the next weather system moves through can make a noticeable difference.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Remember The Devastating NJ Wildfires Near Lakewood and Brick?

A forest fire near the Jersey Shore that shut down the Garden State Parkway, sent neighbors fleeing and led to a firefighter's hospitalization in critical condition was “a very, very near catastrophe,” authorities said a day later on March 15.

Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

Filed Under: Canada, heat wave, NJ wildfires, South Jersey Trending, Wildfire, wildfire smoke
Categories: AC, Community, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Weather

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