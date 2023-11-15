It certainly seems like everyone is on at least one social media platform these days. There are so many to choose from...Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and SnapChat to name a few.

Some people don't share at all, they just look at everyone else's posts. Some share the good news in their lives and others are just over-sharers and it's not all good.

Those drunken posts or political posts or whatever they are could get you in some real trouble with family, friends, and even your boss. Once you post something, it's out there. But, there are some rules in NJ that can protect you and your social media.

oatawa oatawa loading...

I did some online research and let me start by saying New Jersey is an "employment at will" state, meaning in most instances you can leave your job at any time without warning, and a private employer can fire you without warning as well and generally, that could be for a post on social media. You can read more on that here.

Employers need to make sure that their workplace is safe and not hostile for all employees, therefore if a social media post between co-workers turns bad, that could be grounds for harassment or even being let go. You can read more on that here.

Get our free mobile app

But, there's something bosses in New Jersey can't do when it comes to your social media. There's a law that protects your privacy on social media. "New Jersey law protects employees' privacy by forbidding employers from requiring them to disclose their social media usernames and passwords or otherwise provide access to their social media accounts."

Keep this in mind. Any employer who asks you or forces you to give up that information could be fined or be named in a civil lawsuit.

Just behave on social media and you won't have any problems.