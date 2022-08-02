Mays Landing Landmark Named One Of NJ’s Most Instagrammable Spots

It's true when people point out that most of us rarely look up from our phones anymore. It's 2022 and social media is a thing. That's what most of us are doing when you see us with our faces buried in our phones.

One of the most popular social media platforms within the entire Garden State is Instagram. What, did you think I was going to say TikTok? No, believe it or not, even with the rise of the TikTok generation, Facebook and Instagram are still the most popular social media apps in New Jersey.

Since that's the case, it may not need further explanation if I were to say that the majority of people are always on the hunt for the best aesthetic to post on their Instagram. For those that don't know what that means, basically, it's referring to people always being on the lookout for the best-looking places to snap a photo to share. Instagram is, after all, primarily a highlight reel, right? Seldom do you see anybody posting anything negative on their pages.

That's why the aesthetic is so important. Having a good aesthetic means more people will be favorable disposed to your content.

Long story short, people are always on the hunt for the best possible spots to snap a photo or record a video. Beautiful places that occur in nature are ALWAYS a top tier choice. According to New Jersey Digest, one of the most Instagram-worthy spots in the whole Garden State is right in the heart of Atlantic County. NJ Digest named Lake Lenape as one of the most aesthetically-pleasing places to take a photo you plan to share to Instagram.

Judging by the photo above, they're definitely not wrong.

Take a look at the complete list of Jersey's most Instagram-worthy spots HERE.

