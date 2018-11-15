New Jersey Couple and Homeless Man Arrested for Fundraising Scam

What started out as a feel-good story has quickly turned into a criminal investigation.

When we first heard about Kate McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico last October, the couple had reportedly connected with a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt at a gas station in Philadelphia near where McClure's car allegedly ran out of gas. Bobbitt supposedly gave McClure the last $20 he had to fill her tank and help her get home, People.com reported.

McClure and D'Amico then set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to help Bobbitt get back on his feet, and pay back Bobbitt's good deed.

But it may have all been a lie.

We first got win of something fraudulent when the Bordentown couple was accused of spending the more than $400,000 generated by the GoFundMe page on elaborate vacations and cars. Now, they and Bobbitt all stand accused of making up the whole scenario for profit.

All three now face charges including theft by deception, and conspiracy for defrauding more than 14,000 donors. D’Amico and McClure reportedly turned themselves in to Burlington County prosecutors on Wednesday, according to NBC10 Philadelphia, while Johnny Bobbitt has reportedly been apprehended.

What we don't yet know if, after their chance meeting, McClure and D'Amico hatched the plot with Bobbitt, or if they knew each other all along.

This story makes me FURIOUS when there are generous people in South Jersey ACTUALLY trying to help the less fortunate. I find this couple totally despicable, attention-seeking, greedy opportunists.

SOURCES: People.com; NBC 10 Philadelphia via NBC New York