A Medford Township, NJ man is facing a First Degree murder charge after being arrested in the death of his wife.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, March 21st, officers reportedly a report of an unconscious and unresponsive woman inside a home on Regent Court in Medford.

The woman's husband, who made the call for help, according to South Jersey Observer, told Medford Twp. police wife was tired and had laid down for a nap.

In the home's master bedroom, police reportedly discovered the dead body of 41-year-old Angammal Babu.

However, officials point to Babu's husband, Babu Natarajan, as her killer after an autopsy revealed she had signs of strangulation or asphyxiation on her neck. Her death was officially ruled a homicide by the Burlington County Medical Examiner.

Natarajan was arrested Wednesday. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has charged him with Murder in the First Degree. Natarajan remains in Burlington County Jail in Mt. Holly pending an appearance in court.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Angammal Babu.

If you or someone you know if the victim of domestic violence, help is available at thehotline.org, by calling 800-799-SAFE (7233), or by texting the word START to 88788.

It is important to note that Babu Natarajan is presumed innocent unless and until proven otherwise in a court of law.

