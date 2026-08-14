New Jersey Lost A Lot Of Free Time Even As TV Time Fell

New Jersey Lost A Lot Of Free Time Even As TV Time Fell

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New Jerseyans have spent the past few years doing something that might surprise anyone who remembers peak pandemic couch life: watching a lot less TV.

According to an analysis of American Time Use Survey data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics by Solitaired, New Jersey residents went from watching 3 hours and 13 minutes of television per day in 2020 to 2 hours and 27 minutes in 2024.

That’s 46 fewer minutes every day. That's a 24% drop.

Here’s the weird part: New Jersey didn’t exactly get all that time back.

NJ Is Losing Free Time, Too

Daily free time fell from 5 hours and 36 minutes in 2020 to 4 hours and 50 minutes in 2024. That 14% decline puts New Jersey 10th among states for free time lost.

Reading dropped, too, from 20 minutes a day to just 15. On the brighter side, New Jerseyans spent more time relaxing and thinking, increasing from 28 minutes to 34.

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If there’s one activity New Jersey appears especially committed to, it’s working out. Exercise is done at 2.16 times the national rate, making it the state’s most distinctive leisure activity. Not too many big backs in the Garden State, apparently.

So Where Did The Time Go?

Americans lost about 27 minutes of free time per day. Nearly 60% of the free time that remained still went toward screens, while commuting increased by roughly 21%.

For New Jersey, the post-pandemic tradeoff is pretty clear: less TV, less reading and less overall downtime. Is that a good thing? You be the judge. For me personally, less TV is great, but I can't say I read for recreation a whole lot, and I certainly don't feel like I've gained any downtime.

Maybe the couch isn’t the problem anymore. Maybe there just aren’t enough hours in the day.

LOOK! Historic NJ site featured in "American Horror Stories" season 3 premiere

A very popular and historic Jersey Shore location was featured in the premiere episode of the FX hit series

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ's Most Dangerous Towns (2026)

New Jersey gets a bad rap sometimes, but let's be real, most of us live in towns where the biggest crime is somebody stealing a parking spot. Still, the data doesn't lie, and every year the rankings come out showing which NJ towns are dealing with the most crime. We dug into the latest numbers (FBI crime data crunched by HomeSnacks) to bring you the 25 most dangerous towns in the state. Some of these will shock you, some won't. Let's get into it.

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: South Jersey Trending, Statistics, TV
Categories: AC, Community

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