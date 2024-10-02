Are You Smarter Than Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend?
Taylor Swift has had several (OK, A Lot) well-known boyfriends. Which one is the smartest?
There's probably no way to know the correct answer to that one, but here's another one: Would you watch a game show hosted by Taylor Swift's current boyfriend?
Travis Kelce gets his own TV game show
Travis Kelce, current tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has landed a new side gig, as a TV game show host.
Kelce is the host of the new show, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"
Based on the trailer, It appears that Kelce like to dance and do a lot of things with his hands....
The show starts soon on Wednesday nights on Prime Video. (Honey! Do we get Prime Video?)
The show is actually a big feather in Kelce's cap. There aren't many athletes that have their own TV show while still active in their sports career.
Will you be watching?
