Are You Smarter Than Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend?

Are You Smarter Than Taylor Swift&#8217;s Boyfriend?

Taylor Swift has had several (OK, A Lot) well-known boyfriends. Which one is the smartest?

There's probably no way to know the correct answer to that one, but here's another one: Would you watch a game show hosted by Taylor Swift's current boyfriend?

Travis Kelce gets his own TV game show

Travis Kelce, current tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has landed a new side gig, as a TV game show host.

Kelce is the host of the new show, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

Based on the trailer, It appears that Kelce like to dance and do a lot of things with his hands....

The show starts soon on Wednesday nights on Prime Video. (Honey! Do we get Prime Video?)

The show is actually a big feather in Kelce's cap. There aren't many athletes that have their own TV show while still active in their sports career.

Will you be watching?

