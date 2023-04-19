NJ has a plunge for autism this weekend

If you haven’t heard of the Shillelagh Plunge yet that’s because it’s only in its second year. But it’s already blown past its $60,000 goal to help families with autism.

New Jersey has the highest rate of autism in the United States. I have two young boys on the spectrum so on behalf of all New Jersey autism families I wanted to help get word out about this wonderful cause.

The plunge raises money for Autism NJ, which is “committed to ensuring safe and fulfilling lives for individuals with autism, their families, and the professionals who support them.” The Shillelagh Plunge is sponsored by the nonprofit Friendly Sons of Shillelagh which hosts various events to help different communities and non-profits.

Shillelagh Plunge happens this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Belmar at 16th Avenue Beach.

So far 115 people are participating and the online registration deadline is April 19. Signups and a pre-plunge begin at 16th Avenue Beach at 10:30 a.m.. You can register online here.

If you don’t want to plunge but just want to donate or help in other ways you can email FSOSbelmarplunge@gmail.com.

Right now the weather for Belmar Saturday looks partly cloudy with a high of 68 and this time of year that Atlantic water is probably cold.

A great way to warm up after the plunge is at the post-plunge-party at D’Jais at 1801 Ocean Avenue in Belmar. There’s a $20 donation at the door then food and drinks available and the Jersey Shore rockers Holme taking the stage at 2 p.m..

As one of New Jersey’s many autism parents I sincerely thank anyone in that area for helping out!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

