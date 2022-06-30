Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was feeling himself as he made his triumphant return to one of Sea Isle City's most popular hangouts.



Kelce visited Ocean Drive on Landis Avenue in SIC on Wednesday where the 2nd annual fundraiser for Eagles Autism was taking place.

Get our free mobile app

And, the Super Bowl-winning Kelce brought along a couple of sidekicks: Fellow Philly Eagle tackle Jordan Mailata and brother Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

wooder_ice/Instagram wooder_ice/Instagram loading...

These NFL stars made quite an entrance, too, check out the swagger they brought to the OD in the video below posted by wooder_ice on Instagram.

Also at the OD was Jaime Gialloreto! The Gloucester County native was Miss New Jersey in 2018 (competing in the Miss America competition), and now she's a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader! You can see her to the left of the players as they make their debut for the crowd at the bar.

wooder_ice/Instagram wooder_ice/Instagram loading...

Thanks to the fundraiser, the Eagles Autism Foundation was reportedly able to raise another $100,00! That's an amazing achievement that will do so much good in the community for families living with autism!

The Most Incredible BYOB Restaurants In Atlantic County

Learn about Cape May County's 10 Breweries