NJ Mall Offering Artsy Experience for the Selfie and Social Media Obsessed

If you're all about nabbing cool-looking selfies and photos for your social media pages, you might want to plan a trip to this shopping mall in New Jersey.

The photo moments you'll make at an experience called POP! will certainly score you a ton of likes.

At the POP! Wondrous Adventure, you can visit more than 15 super artistic rooms, including the 'POP'O'MATIC' laundromat. The rooms are full of colorful, geometric backdrops, and offer professional lighting and cameras if you desire images more detailed than what you're phone can grab.

Whether you're into paint splatter, or Warhol vibes, or futuristic lasers, the photo ops look pretty awesome.

Check out some of these examples from NJ.com's Instagram!

And, you get to leave the experience with glossy 6x8 photos to show off after.

POP! is located at Bridgewater Commons, at 400 Commons Way in Bridgewater, Somerset County.

Admission is $22 for adults, $15 for teens ages 13-17, $10 for kids ages 4-12, and kids under 3 are free. POP! offers a seniors/military discount of $20, and there's a $50 VIP ticket package available, too.

Honestly, I hope a few of the malls here in South Jersey think about doing something like POP!

So, if you've got some Christmas shopping still to do, this could be a justifiable road trip to check off your gift list and do something unique.

