The 5 Most Dangerous Places To Snap Selfies In New Jersey
If you’re from South Jersey, you already know we don’t play about a good selfie. Boardwalk backdrop? Yes. Golden hour at the bay? Absolutely. Let’s be clear, you should always use the back camera. The quality is unmatched.
If you really want that influencer energy? Switch to the .5 lens. I’m telling you, everything looks elite in .5.
Here’s the part we don’t talk about enough: not every “perfect backdrop” is actually safe.
When The Perfect Selfie Isn’t Worth The Risk
Personal injury attorney Kris Barber, Founder and Principal Attorney at The Barber Law Firm, says most selfie-related deaths are completely preventable.
“Most selfie-related deaths are preventable.... While it might sound a bit silly, sometimes we have to remind ourselves that even a single moment of distraction while taking a selfie near dangerous areas such as cliffs, waterfalls, or train tracks can have fatal consequences.” - Kris Barber, The Barber Law Firm
It sounds dramatic… until you realize how many of us have stepped a little too close to the edge for content.
5 Places You Should NEVER Selfie In NJ
With so many scenic spots across New Jersey (beaches, cliffs, train crossings, wildlife areas ) these are non-negotiable:
• Edges
Stay at least six feet from edges. Falls account for nearly half of selfie-related deaths.
• Posted and Restricted Locations
Respect barriers and warning signs. They’re there for a reason.
• Near The Road/Moving Cars
Never take selfies near moving vehicles. Train tracks and highways are major danger zones.
• Wildlife Areas
Keep your distance from wildlife. No photo is worth provoking an animal.
• Unsafe Locations
Choose safety over social media clout. That’s EVERY time. After all, “likes” aren’t life-saving.
Content Is Cute. Coming Home Safe Is Cuter.
Listen, I love a fire selfie as much as anyone. But no aesthetic, no viral moment, and definitely no .5 lens shot is worth putting yourself in danger.
South Jersey has plenty of Instagram-worthy spots. Let’s just make sure we’re around to post them.
New Jersey's Best Places To Take Selfies According To You
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo
The Animals You SHOULD NEVER Take A Selfie With
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
Order Your Cat Country 107.3 Merch
Gallery Credit: Cat Country 107.3