NJ man kidnaps, rapes woman inside FDU dorm on Easter, cops say

FLORHAM PARK — A Jersey City man is accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint on Easter and raping her inside a dorm room at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus.

Jayshawn Moore, 21, was arrested Tuesday in connection to what officials called a domestic violence incident, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced. Moore is not affiliated with the university.

Moore and the female victim knew each other, according to Carroll. He's accused of forcing her inside a dorm room in Florham Park before the vicious attack on Sunday.

"Once inside the room, it is alleged that he threatened the victim verbally and with a knife, and that he assaulted her physically and sexually over a number of hours." the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Moore is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree burglar, third-degree terroristic threats, and weapons offenses. He is being held at Morris County jail pending a detention hearing on April 17.

Sex assaults, domestic violence at FDU campuses

According to an FDU 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, sex crimes are the second most common type of crime at the Florham Campus behind drug and alcohol busts.

Including both on-campus and student housing, between 2019 and 2021 there were nine reported rapes and four reported incidents of fondling. Domestic violence incidents were the third most common, with eight reports of domestic violence and two reports of dating violence.

There were fewer sex crimes and domestic violence incidents over the same time period at the Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, according to a similar report. FDU documented two rapes in 2019 and three domestic violence incidents in the same year. None were reported in 2020 or 2021.

The reports do not have figures for 2022 or this year. A student was charged in January for two separate incidents of strangulation involving a woman he knew inside her Metropolitan Campus dorm room on River Road.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

