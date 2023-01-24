I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family.

Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?

Do you love your pet enough to share meals with them? I don’t mean every single night, but I know you’ve had the Cheez-it box on the couch and have shared some with your pet. If you have, you’re part of the 65% of pet parents that share their food and drinks with their spoiled furry friends.

Or do you find yourself spending more money on your pets than anyone in your family? A new study shows that Pet Parents are going above and beyond to spoil their pets nowadays and we all are guilty of being the craziest pet parents in history.

The question is, do New Jersey pet parents fall in the statistics of being part of the percentage of crazy pet parents in America? Well, if you find yourself spending extra on your pet, especially on unnecessary things, you may be.

This study by insuranks.com says that pet owners spend an average of $109.12 per month on their dog/cats and nearly 49% of pet owners are saying they have been spending more on their current pets than ever before.

Also, you may fall into the crazy pet parents statistic if you let your pets sleep with you. 80% of Paw-rents admit that they let their furry friends sleep with them every single night.

If you’re guilty of these things, I hate to break it to you, but you are contributing to the crazy pet parent stats. I wonder exactly how many New Jersey pet parents contribute to this! I know I’m guilty.

