If you fly in or out of Jersey there is a very good chance that your hub is going to be Newark Liberty Airport. Yes, you could go with Philadelphia or smaller airports like Atlantic City or Trenton, but for millions, Newark Liberty sees a lot of traffic for Jersey travelers. According to the airport statistics:

"14,486,182 passengers used Newark Airport in 2021 representing an increase of 81.60% compared to 2020 (7,977,021) trending up 81.60%"

"1,974,594 passengers used Newark Airport in June 2022 representing an increase of 53.17% compared to June 2021 (1,289,129) trending up 53.17%"

According to a new article by NJ.com the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport is open. "It’s 1-million square-feet in size, has 21 gates, screams “you are in New Jersey” through art, food and decor, and has the kind of space and amenities that fliers using Newark Liberty International Airport’s old Terminal A could only dream about."

Check-in at the new Terminal A is what the article referred to as "the future" of travel. Making it easier and faster for travelers to get in and out. My daughter recently traveled through Newark Liberty Airport to visit at Christmas and she enjoyed the improvements.

"Great Experience, the new look feels fresh and modern."

According to NJ.com "The new Terminal A is loaded with self-check-in and self-bag check kiosks, in addition to traditional check-in counters staffed by people. Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue and United Airlines are the first to operate from the new terminal."

Take a look at the new terminal and see the new "Jersey" feel I am looking forward to our first trip in quite some time, coming up this Spring out of Newark Liberty Terminal A.

"The new Terminal A has 60 different restaurants and retail shops, with several from Newark, Elizabeth and Jersey City featured."

So have you traveled to Newark Liberty recently? Did you go though the new Terminal A? If so what did you think? Give us your review and post your comments below.

