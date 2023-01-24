Many Believe Higbee Beach in Cape May NJ is Haunted By a Ghost

Have you seen the man walking the Higbee Beach in Cape May?

Was the man real, or is he a ghost?

Legend has is that the ghost of Thomas Higbee has been known to stroll the beach.

Higbee was said to have been buried in the 1800s near the beach, but his grave was eventually moved - against his wishes.

Our friend Joey Contina, from Wildwood Video Archives, does a great job in telling the story of Higbee and the beach that bears his family's name.

So, have you seen the ghost? Please let us know. Send an email to: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.