There are so many restaurants you'd like to see more of in New Jersey. It's a question we ask you pretty frequently, and you don't hold back. You want to see popular spots like The Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Rainforest Cafe, and In-N-Out open more New Jersey locations, or open their first Garden State spot.

A popular restaurant chain has opened a new spot in Cherry Hill, but it's not any of the ones mentioned above.

This is the second New Jersey location for this sweet restaurant. It's known for its colorful ambiance, sugary drinks, and fun menu items.

If you couldn't tell from the above hints in bold. the restaurant is The Sugar Factory!

The Sugar Factory has always been a favorite place of mine to eat. Originally, you couldn't find any locations outside of major cities or vacation destinations like NYC, Miami, and Las Vegas, but they've slowly been expanding over the years.

In fact, they opened their first New Jersey location in 2018 at The Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City!

Now, there's another location for New Jerseyans to visit, in the Garden State Park Town Center in Cherry Hill. If you're not heading to Atlantic City for the weekend and still want to enjoy some Sugar Factory food, this location is a great option. It's surrounded by great shops to explore before and after your meal. You can enjoy brunch, lunch, dinner, and dessert at The Sugar Factory. Its Instagram-worthy food and decor make it the perfect spot for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, or even a fun date night.

If you're looking to get in on all the sweet and delicious fun the Sugar Factory offers, you can visit their new Cherry Hill location at 923 Haddonfield Road, Suite A.

