New Jersey&#8217;s Most Popular &#8220;Dish&#8221; is One of the Most Delicious in America

New Jersey’s Most Popular “Dish” is One of the Most Delicious in America

EzumeImages, Getty Images/ThinkStock

This article is a look at the top "dish" or "recipe" in New Jersey. It stems from an article by Familyminded.com which features the best "family recipe" from each state in America.

 

Get our free mobile app

 

Poughkeppsie, Romualdo Crissi / Getty Images
loading...

 

For example, New York's "dish" is pizza. "From the crispy crust, to the perfection of the sauce, to the mere size of the slice, grabbing some “za” from a New York pizza shop is pretty much heaven."

 

Get our free mobile app

 

 

Cheesesteak Louie's
loading...

 

Familyminded.com listed "cheesesteak" as the signature dish for Pennsylvania. "Most locals have a cheesesteak shop that they’ll defend to their death. It’s the spot they’ve gone with their parents since they were kids. No matter what, though, it’s safe to say this state churns out the best cheesesteaks around."

 

 

Pork roll. (Dino Flammia/Townsquare Media NJ)
loading...

 

 

It's no surprise, for us, that Familyminded.com listed this as our most popular "recipe". Pork Roll was chosen by the publication as our "dish" here in New Jersey. We won't even get into the "pork roll" vs "Taylor Ham" debate, we will stick to the fact this truly Jersey recipe is ours among the national list.

"No, it’s not a hot dog. It’s breakfast meat, also known as Taylor ham, which is a sausage-like sliced meat that everyone in New Jersey seems to know and love. And they definitely don’t just savor it in the morning."

 

 

Thinkstock
loading...

 

 

Pork Roll, cheese, and a good roll, and there you go a nice sandwich. I'm good with throwing a fried egg on that as well. Where do you get your favorite Pork Roll sandwich? Post your recommendations below, we always love getting your food picks here in the Garden State.

 

The Top Brunch Joints At The Jersey Shore!

They may not have bottomless...but their food is top notc

 

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Jersey's Best Recipe is a Familiar Dish, Most Popular Family Recipes Around America, New Jersey's Most Popular "Dish" is One of the Most Delicious in America, What is New Jersey's Signature Dish?, What is the Most Popular Sandwich in New Jersey?
Categories: Community, Food, Lists
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3