New Jersey’s Most Popular “Dish” is One of the Most Delicious in America

This article is a look at the top "dish" or "recipe" in New Jersey. It stems from an article by Familyminded.com which features the best "family recipe" from each state in America.

For example, New York's "dish" is pizza. "From the crispy crust, to the perfection of the sauce, to the mere size of the slice, grabbing some “za” from a New York pizza shop is pretty much heaven."

Familyminded.com listed "cheesesteak" as the signature dish for Pennsylvania. "Most locals have a cheesesteak shop that they’ll defend to their death. It’s the spot they’ve gone with their parents since they were kids. No matter what, though, it’s safe to say this state churns out the best cheesesteaks around."

It's no surprise, for us, that Familyminded.com listed this as our most popular "recipe". Pork Roll was chosen by the publication as our "dish" here in New Jersey. We won't even get into the "pork roll" vs "Taylor Ham" debate, we will stick to the fact this truly Jersey recipe is ours among the national list.

"No, it’s not a hot dog. It’s breakfast meat, also known as Taylor ham, which is a sausage-like sliced meat that everyone in New Jersey seems to know and love. And they definitely don’t just savor it in the morning."

Pork Roll, cheese, and a good roll, and there you go a nice sandwich. I'm good with throwing a fried egg on that as well. Where do you get your favorite Pork Roll sandwich? Post your recommendations below, we always love getting your food picks here in the Garden State.

