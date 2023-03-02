NJ plans to make it tougher for restaurants to stay in business

Last year many of us noticed that certain small mom-and-pop restaurants were tacking on a 3% surcharge if you use a credit card.

Most places did the right thing by law and posted the policy at the register and some just verbally notified customers. Some people are still griping about it almost a year later.

Some of us don't mind carrying cash to avoid a credit card surcharge, like at many gas stations. So, when it comes up at a restaurant, we're ready.

The credit card companies charge a hefty percentage to restaurants for the convenience of taking credit cards. So, if we are levied a similar surcharge for the convenience of using the cards, customers should understand. But they don't.

Most people have no idea the blood, sweat and tears that go into operating a restaurant, especially in New Jersey.

The state is after you for every little thing. It's almost like they're hunting you down. Violent parolees get treated better than small businesspeople in this state. So it's no wonder that any attempts at survival would be met with resistance from the state of New Jersey.

There is a proposed bill in the Legislature that would make it illegal to make the cash-paying option less expensive.

Would they go after credit card companies who take a big bite out of every tab? Of course not. Assemblyman Gary Schaer, D-Passaic, is sponsoring Bill A1080 to make that choice the restaurant offers you illegal.

Cash is king no more. Do what the king and his knights want you to do.

