The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for your help with identifying human remains that were recovered in Galloway Township in the summer of 2021.

On the morning of June 7th of that year, authorities found the remains of a man on the 100 block of South Pomona Road, who is described as follows:

Age at time of death: approximately 40 to 60 years of age

Race: Unknown

Height: 5’ 5” to 5’11”

Officials say the man was found with a metallic ring and a single stud earring, silver in color.

Jewelry found with the remains of a man in Galloway Township NJ in June 2021 - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Jewelry found with the remains of a man in Galloway Township NJ in June 2021 - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office loading...

He was wearing "multiple layers of clothing," including size 30x32 Levi's 511 skinny jeans and a Children’s Place red/navy-striped sweater, size L 1/12.

The man, according to police, has evidence of a previous surgical repair to the right hand with a metallic plate.

Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800. Tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers by calling (609) 652-1234.

