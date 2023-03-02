Authorities in Hamilton Township say a man from Atlantic City is facing a long list of charges following a car crash in a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

The scene unfolded around 11:30 AM when officers responded to the Hamilton Mall for a report of an attempted burglary and theft.

Police say the accused, later identified as 33-year-old Danny Roberts of Atlantic City, fled the area in a silver Kia prior to their arrival.

A short time later officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and 32nd Street for the report of a silver Kia that crashed into a utility pole. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Atlantic City and was unoccupied.

32nd and Atlantic Avenue in Hamilton Township NJ

A police K9 was able to track down Roberts who was then arrested.

Roberts has been charged with,

Criminal attempt theft

Criminal attempt burglary

Receiving stolen property

Multiple motor vehicle violations, including DWI

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

