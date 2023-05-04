NJ registered sex offender admits guilt, faces possible life sentence
🔲 Camden man admits sex trafficking minors
🔲 He faces a possible life sentence
🔲 The FBI worked with local and county law enforcement
A New Jersey registered sex offender is facing a potentially long prison term for transporting minors across state lines to engage in sex.
Camden resident Semaj Gilmore, 33, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Renee Marie Bumb on May 3, 2023 to 3 counts of a superseding indictment charging him with sex trafficking minors.
According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Gilmore transported three minor victims from Philadelphia to New Jersey at three different times, knowing full well they would engage in a sex act at Gilmore’s direction.
They were just kids
The Office of the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey notes each of the victims was under the age of 18 at the time.
Very serious charges
Each count of sex trafficking of a minor is punishable by a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, but the maximum sentence is life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 5.
Teamwork cracks the case
U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Phil Sellinger credits special agents of the FBI’s South Jersey Resident Agency with leading the investigation that led to the guilty plea.
He also acknowledges the work of the Mount Laurel Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office in helping to close the case.
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
