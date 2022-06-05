NJ State Police Are Searching For Dirt Bike Thieves

New Jersey State Police are looking for two men who were involved in at least two incidents of stealing dirt bikes in Cumberland and Cape May counties.

In a Facebook post, State Police showed surveillance video and still images of the two men in the process of committing the crime in a garage with one of the stolen bikes.

Police are hoping you can identify these suspects. State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Men Wanted for Dirt Bike Thefts The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with two separate incidents to identify multiple suspects who allegedly stole dirt bikes in Cumberland and Cape May Counties. On Monday, May 30, at approximately 3:17 a.m., two suspects entered a locked shed in Maurice River Twp., Cumberland County, NJ and allegedly stole two dirt bikes. One suspect is described as male with a medium build, a short dark beard and mustache, wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt. The other male is wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. On Friday, June 3, at approximately 4:30 a.m., two suspects entered a garage in Dennis Twp., Cape May County, NJ and allegedly stole two dirt bikes. The two suspects are described as males with medium builds, wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt, a light colored T-shirt, and black masks. One of the males has an identifiable tattoo on his right wrist. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station Criminal Investigation Office at 856-785-0036 or New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station Criminal Investigation Office at 609-861-5698.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

