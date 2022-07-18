NJ State Police Respond to Rumors of Speeding Ticket Blitz
You may have heard about the rumored upcoming speeding ticket blitz that the New Jersey State Police are set to begin on July 28.
According to the circular making the rounds on social media, New Jersey will generate $ 9 million in revenue over 30 days by ordering 50 state troopers to patrol 9 main highways across New Jersey and write a speeding ticket every 10- 20 minutes to anyone who is driving 5 miles over the speed limit.
The online post titled "New Jersey State Police Ticketing" says that police have issued 30 brand new unmarked Crown Victoria cruisers and they are bringing all of their part-time officers full-time to help with this massive crackdown. Police have earmarked $1m of the profit to pay state troopers over time.
There's one other warning included to drivers in the online message about the police traffic ticket blitz...
Starting August 15, the price of a violation to show your driver's license, registration or insurance card at the time you are stopped, increased from $44.00 to $173.00. (Keep these documents in your car).
And the fine for not having all three documents is $519.00!
The fine for hand-held cell phone use while driving will be going up to $180.00
You may have seen versions of the following post over the last few years. It's not real, and it never has been. There's no such thing as a part-time trooper, and Ford Crown Victorias were discontinued in 2011! This is officially a New Jersey #UrbanLegend. #ohnonotagain
