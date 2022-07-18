NJ State Police Respond to Rumors of Speeding Ticket Blitz

You may have heard about the rumored upcoming speeding ticket blitz that the New Jersey State Police are set to begin on July 28.

According to the circular making the rounds on social media, New Jersey will generate $ 9 million in revenue over 30 days by ordering 50 state troopers to patrol 9 main highways across New Jersey and write a speeding ticket every 10- 20 minutes to anyone who is driving 5 miles over the speed limit.

The online post titled "New Jersey State Police Ticketing" says that police have issued 30 brand new unmarked Crown Victoria cruisers and they are bringing all of their part-time officers full-time to help with this massive crackdown. Police have earmarked $1m of the profit to pay state troopers over time.

There's one other warning included to drivers in the online message about the police traffic ticket blitz...

Starting August 15, the price of a violation to show your driver's license, registration or insurance card at the time you are stopped, increased from $44.00 to $173.00. (Keep these documents in your car).

And the fine for not having all three documents is $519.00!

The fine for hand-held cell phone use while driving will be going up to $180.00

It sounds like you better take care to have all your papers in order and keep your speed downs during this 30-day period or you will be in trouble. However, according to the real New Jersey State Police, the online warning is a scam and it already had been for some time when the State Police first responded to the idea of a ticketing blitz back in 2015.

NJ State Police say...

#ohnonotagain You may have seen versions of the following post over the last few years. It's not real, and it never has been. There's no such thing as a part-time trooper, and Ford Crown Victorias were discontinued in 2011! This is officially a New Jersey #UrbanLegend #FAKE#NOticketblitz#stoptheinsanity While we suggest that you drive carefully and legally and have your driving documents in order and with you in case they are needed, we felt obligated to point out that the idea of NJ State Police going on an all-out ticketing frenzy is just more fake internet news. Remember this next summer when this annual scam message makes the rounds again.

