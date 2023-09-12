NJ Transit train with 1,500 people derails at NY Penn Station

🔴 The NJ Transit train left Trenton with 1,500 passengers and crew around 7:30 a.m.

🔴 NJ Transit said no one was injured

An NJ Transit train with 1,500 passengers and crew experienced a "slow speed derailment" at New York Penn Station on Tuesday morning.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said Northeast Corridor train No. 3926 that had left Trenton around 7:30 a.m. derailed around 8:55 a.m. just before arriving in New York.

No injuries were reported.

Smith said the train remained upright.

Service suspension

Service was restored in-and-out of New York as of 12:30 p.m.

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd Street.

NJ Transit bus and private carriers are also cross-honoring.

Passenger accounts of what happened

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that passengers on the train worked together to help a pregnant woman get comfortable.

Dave Cilona told New Jersey 101.5 that he thought NJ Transit handled the situation well and was surprised at the large response from first responders.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation by Amtrak, which operates New York Penn Station and the Northeast Corridor rails.

FDNY firefighters at New York Penn Station after a slow speed derailment FDNY firefighters at New York Penn Station after a slow speed derailment (Dave Cilona) loading...

