Millville Police Looking to Identify Two in Shoplifting Investigation

Photo by Alex Knight on Unsplash

Millville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people in regard to a shoplifting investigation.

Police say both people left the scene in a white SUV.

People can submit information via the Millville Police Facebook page. You can also call Millville Police at 856-825-7010.

SOURCE: Millville Police

