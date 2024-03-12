You might not even be aware this is happening to you.

Many NJ residents have been sharing they're paying $500+ in utility bills this month. That’s three times higher than most people's normal bill. After you dive deeper into your bills, you might discover that you're totally getting ripped off.

It's absolutely unfair and harmful to all consumers in today's economy. There's actually a name for it. Have you ever heard of "slamming?" It's a thing and it's happening all over the Garden State.

There is a silver lining here, though: you can do something about it.

What Is Utility Slamming?

Slamming is a term used to describe the process of a utility company selling your account to a 3rd-party provider without your knowledge. Sounds illegal, but it's actually not. What happens it you'd pay your bill the same way every month, however that payment goes to the new provider. Here's where they get you. Your bill could be 3x more per month because they have a horrible contract with that third-party and you're the one that has to pay for it.

This is why it's so important to keep on top of ALL of your utility bills. If they mysteriously jump like that out of nowhere, you know to call your original company and ask if your account has been sold. If the answer is "yes", you must tell them you want it restored to the original provider. You'll likely see your bill back to normal the following billing cycle.

Is Slamming Legal?

It's super annoying to encounter a situation like this. Though it seems fishy, consent is not needed. So, how is it legal? Let's just say that even though it's technically legal for companies to do this, it's not a good look on them if they do.

If you are one of the few that actually gets approached about it, here's how they get you.

You'll be baited into switching by an extremely low rate. It only lasts for so long, though. They always get their money back. That's when the slamming process starts. The rate is significantly increased and you're the one who foots the bill.

Utility Slamming Scam

This can happen with any utility, really. Gas, electricity, whatever. Suspect EVERYONE. Numerous reports have been made of sales reps requesting account information so they can see if they can get you a better deal. That's when they switch you and you never hear from them again.

Be informed, take charge, and fight for your lower utility rate back! I have faith in you.

