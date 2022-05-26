A 21-year-old New York man has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey state prison for causing the death of a friend while he was driving impaired last summer in Southampton Township.

Get our free mobile app

According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, Anthony Lorenz of Ossining, NY, previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree assault by auto, and a traffic summons for driving while intoxicated.

The investigation revealed that Lorenz; 21-year-old Roy Song, also of Ossining; and another man were traveling on Hilliards Bridge Road just after 3:30 AM on July 3, 2021, when the vehicle being driven by Lorenz left the road, then hit a guardrail, a tree stump, and a utility pole.

Song was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was treated for a fractured sternum.

Lorenz, who sustained minor injuries, told police they were headed to a nearby Wawa.

Coffina said in a statement,

This is a heartbreaking case involving very close friends. I urge all who hear about this tragedy to take a moment to consider the pain this avoidable death created, and remember it the next time they have been consuming alcohol and foolishly believe they are capable of safely driving a vehicle.

Authorities say under an agreement, Lorenz must serve 85 percent, or just over five years, of his prison term before being eligible for parole.

If You're Really from South Jersey, You'll Instantly Recognize These 18 Signs Do any of these 18 signs bring back memories for you?