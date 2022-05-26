NY Man Gets Six Years for DWI Crash in Burlington County, NJ, that Killed Friend
A 21-year-old New York man has been sentenced to six years in New Jersey state prison for causing the death of a friend while he was driving impaired last summer in Southampton Township.
According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, Anthony Lorenz of Ossining, NY, previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree assault by auto, and a traffic summons for driving while intoxicated.
The investigation revealed that Lorenz; 21-year-old Roy Song, also of Ossining; and another man were traveling on Hilliards Bridge Road just after 3:30 AM on July 3, 2021, when the vehicle being driven by Lorenz left the road, then hit a guardrail, a tree stump, and a utility pole.
Song was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was treated for a fractured sternum.
Lorenz, who sustained minor injuries, told police they were headed to a nearby Wawa.
Coffina said in a statement,
This is a heartbreaking case involving very close friends. I urge all who hear about this tragedy to take a moment to consider the pain this avoidable death created, and remember it the next time they have been consuming alcohol and foolishly believe they are capable of safely driving a vehicle.
Authorities say under an agreement, Lorenz must serve 85 percent, or just over five years, of his prison term before being eligible for parole.